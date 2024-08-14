CS Kindiki must stop police brutality

Kingmakers’ woes • In most cases, Evans Macharia Mwangi notes, kingmakers never rise to lofty positions. “Kenya is a very good example. What is currently happening to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is nothing new. History has taught us so,” he declares, alluding to the impeachment motion that was loading until his boss, President William Ruto, intervened. His contact is [email protected].





***





Brutality • It’s unfortunate that none of the rogue police who killed 55 young people during the recent protests has been arrested and charged, says Jerry Kenyansa. “In contrast, in Britain, demonstrators are often arrested but are not beaten or tear-gassed.” He wants to know what Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and the acting police boss are doing about this brutality. His contact is [email protected].





***





Kudos • Support staff at Ruiru Law Courts deserve kudos for their exemplary conduct, says Godfrey Kanyagia. “They are courteous and friendly. Other government workers should visit the Ruiru courts for benchmarking.” He was there recently, following up on his succession case, and was impressed with their devotion to professional ethics. “Keep up the good work!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Insanity • Quarry Road in Nairobi, especially the section linking Park Road to Kariakor, serves as an open-air garage, metal workshop, scrap and recycling yard, and a loading bay for courier firms, says Abu Ayman. It’s also a parking lot for lorries and buses, garbage dumping site, and in the evenings morphs into a matatu stage. “Can the city county restore sanity here?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Misplaced • The sight of a policeman showcasing karate skills on the back of a journalist armed only with a camera in Nairobi’s city centre during the ‘Nane Nane’ protests “was extremely repulsive and repugnant”, says Muriithi King’au. “Such expertise is better channelled into better causes, including representing the country in sports events like the just-ended Olympics.” His contact is [email protected].