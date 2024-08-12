Only Kenya's rich hold plum state positions

Tepid vetting • After keenly watching the vetting of Cabinet Secretary nominees, Robert Mukirae’s verdict is that the “process was tepid at best, with the questions from the parliamentary committee members lacking the oomph required for such a critical matter”. This, he adds, is just another of the country’s profligate ways. “Let’s just do away with this ineffectual body.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Opulent • Each of the 20 vetted CS nominees, Opiyo Oduyo notes, declared a net worth of more than Sh10 million. “This means that only the affluent and privileged ruling class can be nominated to these and other top government positions. The nominations appear to be the preserve of the opulent class. Now, where is the place for the ordinary citizenry?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Too lenient • Most of the road accidents occurring across the country are mostly caused by careless drivers, says Moses Kariri. “Such accidents happen and yet drivers most likely go scot free. All the traffic police do is to impound motor vehicles and issue free bonds. “The leniency towards these careless drivers contributes immensely to the current high rate of accidents.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Train time • The SGR train to Suswa “is too slow and too late”, says George Forest. “For the few days it operates, the train leaves the Nairobi terminus at 8.50am, arriving in Suswa at 11.10am, with the return journey starting at 3.50pm. If you have some business to do in Narok town or elsewhere, it becomes hard to do a to-and-fro journey. How about 7.30am and 5pm?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Medal haul • The world’s two biggest economies, the United States and China, varsity don XN Iraki notes, had the highest number of medals in the Paris Olympics. “Clearly, there is a connection between economic status and the performance in sports. If we want more medals, let’s grow our economy. But, why is India, with over a billion souls, missing from the medals list?” His contact is [email protected].