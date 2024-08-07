Kenya should issue travel warning to citizens visiting UK

Wealth divide • Stunned by the billions declared as the net worth of some of the Cabinet secretary nominees, Joseph Macharia has been left wondering whether qualified people of modest means have not been effectively locked out of these jobs. “Even if the appointments are across the political divide, where are the ‘hustlers’ and ‘tarmacking’ Generation Z?” His contact is [email protected].

Endangered • The deputy position in government is the most endangered for anyone to hold in Kenya and other countries, says Bimal Shah. Without naming names, he laments that the post is no longer respected and vulnerable. "Why can't we amend the constitution and remove all those deputy positions? We will save a lot of money and eliminate the mudslinging."

Fraudsters • Crooks posing as Kenya Power technical personnel, Njora Waweru says, have "in an electrifying twist" been going around issuing disconnection threats to customers. "While I shut them up, I just wonder how they got my personal details. Is my data really safe with Kenya Power?" Njora suspects that this could be an inside job and all should be alert.

Poor network • Though grateful to Airtel for its much cheaper calling rates, Peter John wishes the telco could also improve its network. "In the Ndumberi area of Kiambu County, one has to keep on moving from place to place to get access to data services. It's the case even for those people living less than 1,000 metres from the mast near the local shopping centre."

Advisory • Kenya should by now have issued a travel warning to its citizens visiting the UK, says Brian Maitai, in response to "extreme violence in Sunderland, Bolton, Weymouth, Staffordshire, Tamworth, London, and Middlesbrough. Mobs have attacked police and set property on fire. I fear the UK may be heading towards a 'failed state' status, endangering our diaspora."