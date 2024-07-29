ODM shake-up • Could this be a stroke of genius by ODM party leader Raila Odinga to get rid of the current top officials and enable a rejuvenation of the outfit? Jim Webo wonders. “With the two deputy party leaders, Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho, and national chairman John Mbadi donated to President William Ruto to serve as Cabinet secretaries, ODM can now choose a vibrant and youthful leadership.”

No need for polls • Elections are losing meaning, says Evans Macharia, disappointed with the so-called government of national unity that President William Ruto is now crafting, less than two years after a hotly contested race. “What is the point of winning elections if the President and his party can’t govern on their own? Political parties should grow up.” His contact is [email protected].

Powers • The best confirmation of the separation of powers is the fact that the President can’t just dissolve Parliament, says Githuku Mungai. In 2020, he recalls, then Chief Justice David Maraga advised ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta to do so over failure to enact the two-thirds gender rule. “He didn’t as the CJ can only advise the President but can’t force him.” His contact is [email protected]

Top service • A KCB employee in Mombasa has restored Carey Yiembe’s confidence in the bank. Says he: “Kudos to Madam Rachael of the bank’s Kengeleni branch. She resolved in 24 hours what the bank’s call centre couldn’t do in four days after a customer had been given erroneous information by staff. I’m glad to know there are still some caring employees out there.” His contact is [email protected].

Freedom • The abductions and arrests of journalists by police “for nothing more than performing their legitimate duties, is tragic, laments Raphael Obonyo. “Press freedom is about the media being able to report news without government interference, including censorship. This freedom is a fundamental human right that is essential in a healthy democracy.” His contact is [email protected].