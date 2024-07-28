Raila allies should apologise for taking up Cabinet slots

Wrong move • President Ruto owes Kenyans an apology for “bastardising democracy after promising there would be no mongrel government of politicians from ruling coalition and the opposition”, says Taabu Tele. “The opposition politicians should also say sorry for prostituting themselves by agreeing to take up Cabinet positions in the smelly Kenya Kwanza skunk?” His contact is [email protected].

Grave issues • The problems that led to the Gen Z protesters are far from over, says Opiyo Oduwo. “The President and his team should grab this opportunity to listen to the young people’s demands and fix the shortcomings. There is no time for the leaders to relax and continue giving empty promises. The people want to see only tangible results.” His email address is [email protected].

Health matters • After registering online for the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), Gitura Kihuria says, he was told to go to an SHA agent for his biometrics to be taken. “At the Mwea NHIF office, I was told the biometric registration kits hadn't arrived and the shift to SHIF had been extended for three months. What's the position now?” His contact is [email protected].

Bad habits • Defiant motorists of Kahawa West in Nairobi still have “this very dangerous habit of parking cars on the roads as they go to the adjacent shops or supermarkets, says Mwangi wa Karuga. “It’s obstruction and, therefore, illegal. Why not use designated parking spaces or drive home and return to shop? They must observe basic traffic rules for road safety.” His contact is [email protected].

