Ruto’s broad-based Cabinet should have Asian, Mzungu and Nubian

Inclusive Cabinet • If President William Ruto is serious about having a broad-based Cabinet, university don XN Iraki says: “Then let’s have an Asian, a Mzungu and a Nubian in it.” Broadness, he explains, “is not just about political parties, voting blocs and tribal representation”. He adds: “Kenya is a melting pot, a confluence of global cultures. Which nationality is not in Kenya?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Fitting retirement • The President’s directive that all civil servants who attain the retirement age of 60 should automatically exit the public service “is highly welcome”, says an excited Lincoln E. Oyigo. “This is good for the youth, who should be absorbed in the vacancies. The idea of extending the terms of officers aged above 60 should be stopped.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Costly lies • Where are the 2,000 Tvet trainers? asks Rocy Masho, in response to a statement by President Ruto. “Did the PS give him wrong information? The interviews were done in April but no one has been deployed so far. The last team of 1,300 trainers was recruited in September 2013. It's such lies that make people hate the Kenya Kwanza administration.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Big blunder • The President's “monumental challenge posed by the Gen Z protesters amidst his dalliance with the West” is self-inflicted, says Taabu Tele. “It's his failure to internalise the maxim that all politics is local. He has chosen to fly high to the pan-Africanist and global forums in the face of a local digital upheaval by an educated and dispirited youth.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Malicious ouster • There is an urgent need to amend the impeachment law, says Joseph Macharia. “After two failed attempts, the holder should be allowed to complete his or her term.” He’s, for example, convinced that there is “mischief and malice” in the looming third attempt to oust Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. His contact is [email protected].