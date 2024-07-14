Probe former IG Japhet Koome

Probe Koome • Though Japhet Koome’s resignation as Inspector-General of Police is okay, he’s not off the hook yet, says Meshack Wafula. “He was not just incompetent, but during his tenure, the country witnessed the killings of scores of peaceful young protesters, abductions and extrajudicial killings by the police. He should be further investigated and brought to book.” His contact is [email protected].

Reduce MPs • During his inauguration in August 2022, David Yator recalls, President William Ruto “swore to protect, respect and exercise Executive authority with decorum”, arguing that sovereign power belongs to the people. “I was disturbed by claims of bribes paid to MPs to vote for the Financial Bill, 2024. Reducing the number of MPs from 349 to 200 is the way to go.” His contact is [email protected].

Betrayal of Gen Z • The crafting of a government of national unity after a “handshake to cool political temperatures” will be a betrayal of the Gen Z campaign and an “utter disregard for voters”, says Peter Mwongela. ”The new revolutionaries want accountability to curb wastage. The President should not recycle the same sexagenarians to ward off pressure from youth.” His contact is [email protected].

Parklands noisy • The construction menace on Fifth Parklands Avenue in Nairobi should be reined in, says Mohammed Fazal Hussein. “Drilling for water starts before dawn with heavy trucks blocking and damaging roads. Where are Nema, the construction authority and the city county? Also, the road, which is less than a kilometre long, has six speed bumps.” His contact is [email protected].

Go and shine, athletes • The talented Kenyans representing the country in the Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11 should ignore the political tsunami that has swept away Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and his arrogant former colleagues and put up a great show, says Jim Webo. “Go out and win medals to help restore our country’s international glory as domestic woes are being sorted out under Gen Z pressure.”