Ruto government can create more decent jobs

Jobs • The Kenya Kwanza administration can create more decent jobs instead of the menial construction ones President William Ruto has been talking about lately, says Carlos Kamau. “It should stop licensing banks as insurance intermediaries to sell policies and act as agents. This is a job that 100,000 qualified Kenyans can do and the proceeds will be spent right here.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Gender inequality • In the just-ended elections of the directors of smallholder tea factories, Nicholas Murithi says the most striking thing was the glaring lack of gender parity. “With the exception of a few women elected in Murang’a County, it was all a men's affair. In my native Meru and Rift Valley, no woman was elected. It’s sad, as women are also tea farmers.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Land search • While all other lands registries charge Sh500 for a land search, in Kiambu County, the same service costs Sh1,500, a baffled Moses Kariri notes. “Just like at the Nairobi registry, a land search in Kiambu can be problematic.” But he wishes the Kiambu Land Registrar could emulate the Ruiru registry, where land searches are done in a record four days! His contact is [email protected].

***

Power • Candle-lit dinners are romantic but shouldn't be forced on the people as Kenya Power is doing at Kinoo, Nairobi, during weekends, says Brian Maitai. “Almost every Saturday, electricity disappears at 5pm and doesn't come back until 11pm the next day.” He’s challenging the power utility to urgently explain to its frustrated consumers the clockwork-like blackouts. His contact is [email protected].

***

Security • The enhanced security at banks and other financial institutions doesn’t come cheap, says Benjamin Kibias. “It’s given on request and on payment of stipulated charges. I sympathise with Job Momanyi, who complained that Daraja Mbili Market in Kisii and Gikomba in Nairobi are not policed enough. Traders can arrange for extra security and be ready to pay for it.” His contact is [email protected].