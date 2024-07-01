Police sent to Haiti while Kenya is in turmoil

Haiti mission • The world is keenly watching President William Ruto, who has sent police to Haiti to restore law and order, while his own country is in turmoil, says Fredrick Abuti. “They’ve failed to prevent looting and vandalism during the GenZ anti-tax protests in Nairobi and other towns, prompting the deployment of the KDF to patrol the streets.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Protection • The use of soldiers to guard Parliament, Supreme Court and State House is the last resort to ensure the safety of key institutions, says Kamichore Mutindira. “However, the military has been called in to provide security against unarmed civilians who could have been handled by the police.” He hopes this will not result in more casualties. His contact [email protected].

***

Criminal tag • Instead of getting upset about being called criminals by the President after the protests, Gen Zs are having a ball online, says Stanley Oduor. “Social media have Gen Zs greeting each other saying, ‘Good morning, my fellow criminal.’ Some have been killed and others got hurt. We need more amiable ways of dealing with protests.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Islamisation • One of the huge advantages of Islamisation is that it’s not easy to pin people to any particular location using names to discriminate against them, says Dave Tumbula. “But just out of curiosity, I would like to know if, for instance, there are any indigenous names in the northeastern region that survived the religious onslaught and are still used today. Over to you, the historians!”

***

Public Amenities • The government should invest more in building public libraries, playgrounds, gardens, police and fire stations, says Subhash Modi. The neglected facilities, he adds, should be renovated and upgraded. “Kenya is a great country, whose citizens deserve better facilities, comfort, security, better roads and pavements and streetlights, as they pay high taxes.” His contact is [email protected].