Finance Bill has punitive taxes

Finance Bill • Fully supporting Generation Z's total rejection of the Finance Bill, 2024, Bernard Gitonga says it contains taxes that will make life for ordinary Kenyans “expensive and difficult”. President William Ruto, Bernard hopes “might be playing smart by letting the Bill go through the parliamentary stages and refuse to assent to it, though the damage has been done”. His contact is [email protected].

***

New dawn • The Generation Z protests, Wanjohi Mwangi says, have just opened his eyes on a vital issue. “I now understand why the government is so keen on getting jobs abroad for the youth. It wants them out of the way, leaving us, the docile oldies. Then it will be business as usual in misuse of public funds. But there is a new sheriff in town. A new dawn has come.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Allocation • The one-man one-vote and one-shilling and territorial-size philosophies are not the best way to allocate national resources, says Joseph Macharia. “This should be pegged on poverty and literacy levels, access to quality healthcare, population, and geographical and infrastructure development. Any other criterion only serves politicians’ interests.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Irrigation • Ukambani is blessed with natural resources, including two major rivers, says Sauthi Mbunza. Rivers Athi and Tana, he adds, are of great importance to the region and the country. “There should be no famine as Kitui, Machakos and Makueni are lucky to be crossed by these rivers, which should be harnessed for irrigation, domestic and industrial use.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Priority • The government must do more to rebuild the economy and lower the cost of living, says Raphael Obonyo. His unsolicited advice to the leaders is to first restore law and order, and deliver better public services such as health and education. “At the moment, these should be the government’s top priorities,” he declares, with a lot of conviction. His contact is [email protected].