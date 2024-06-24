Ruto shouldn't ignore cries of Kenyans

Protests • As the peaceful protests by youth continue, President William Ruto shouldn't ignore the cries of Kenyans and should fulfil his promise to improve their lives, says Stacus Haron. “The protests should remain peaceful to avoid accidents. Police officers should avoid using excessive force against the demonstrators. They should only maintain law and order.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Taxation • Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura’s claim that the countrywide Generation Z protests against high taxes are being sponsored by a foreign country is untrue, says Henry Ruhiu. He adds, “I wish to inform him that the demons are home-made, with no foreign hand behind them. Just don't try to hide the truth and better change now or change will change you.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Voice • Impressed with the Gen Z protests, Mohammed Fazal Hussein says youth are becoming the official voice of the suffering Kenyans. “I would like to thank Gen Z for being the voice of Kenyans. You’re smart and correct and I salute you for being peaceful even when confronted by riot police with teargas and live bullets. Viva Gen Z, we need you!” His contact is [email protected].

***

National awakening • There is a new sheriff in town! says Joseph Kinyanjui on the Gen Z, who are becoming a force to reckon with. “I’ve watched with a lot of admiration as youth participate in national issues, challenging punitive decisions through peaceful and well-coordinated protests. I wish they will take the same political awareness to the ballot!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Brokers • As the Gen Z protest hog the national limelight, there are positive things going on as well, and Nicholas Murithi is happy about some fruitful developments. He says, “I’ve noted Nyandarua County is working towards eliminating potato brokers ripping off farmers. This should happen countrywide for all crops. Brokers have caused a lot of misery for farmers.” His contact [email protected].