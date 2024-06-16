Government should rethink raising taxes

Joke taken too far • By deciding to casually carry his personal hand luggage and fly to Mombasa on official duty, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua “took his joke too far, thus exposing himself and the country to a huge risk”, says Joseph Macharia. “He may be having difficulties in executing his mandate as the country’s No. 2, but this was a really poor show.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Tax pain • The payslips of middle and low-income workers are being raided for taxes and statutory deductions, Job Momanyi laments. Some with loans and mortgages are left with nothing to sustain them until the next month-end. “They are again taxed for goods and services. Add the motor vehicle circulation tax, and VAT on bread. The government should think again.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Tame politicians • Not long ago, Richard Kihara recalls, the top Catholic Church leadership had stopped politicians from addressing congregations, giving harambee donations and interfering with religious rites. “These actions are creeping back into the churches with suspect cash being donated. For corruption to be contained, then the church must lead the way.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Puppets • The controversial Finance Bill, 2024, which contains tax proposals that have been denounced by some as “punitive and oppressive”, James Gakuo says, seems to have been drafted by non-Kenyans and aimed at hitting the majority poor hard. As this conduct reminds him of colonial puppets, James adds: “We must now ask ourselves who is really running the show.” His contact is [email protected].

***