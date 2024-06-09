Let leaders strive to unite Kenyans

Riparian rip-off • The same zeal and gusto government officials have been using to demolish dwellings on riparian land at Kayole and Embakasi in Nairobi’s Eastlands, Kamichore Mutindira wishes could be used to protect public utility land. He has instead been shocked to see demarcations going on in Embakasi East. “But, of course, slums are easier to invade. It’s painful.” His contact is [email protected].

Divisionism • Leaders should be in the forefront of uniting all their fellow Kenyans, says Eliab Otiato. “It’s quite foolish for a man who claims to be a nationalist to attempt to split the country by zoning the people along ethnic lines. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should tone down his divisive politics and realise that the Mt Kenya region alone cannot propel him to State House.” His contact [email protected].

Long wait • With his daughter waiting to be issued with a passport over a year since she applied, Joe Ngige Mungai now doubts whether the Immigration Department’s timelines can still be trusted. As a result of this seemingly unending wait, adds Joe, the young woman has lost hope and numerous opportunities. “Over to you, Directorate of Immigration officials!” His contact is [email protected].

Resilience • Some people don’t give up that easily, no matter how long a dispute takes. One of them is Muslim F. Esmailji (formerly known as Suleem F. Esmailji). He filed a claim with an insurance company that had covered a car that badly damaged his own. That was way back in 2012 and he still hopes the Nairobi-based firm will see the need to settle the matter. His contact is [email protected].

