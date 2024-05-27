Most politicians are obsessed with elections

Austerity • If it is, indeed, true that President William Ruto shunned Kenya Airways and splurged Sh200 million on a private jet, “half-filled with layabouts and a begging bowl in hand”, on his State Visit to the US, it’s a mockery of government austerity measures, says W. Kimariech. “Does he then have the moral authority to argue that taxes, however high, must be paid?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Con game • Most politicians, John N. Nyaga notes, seem to be driven by nothing but their obsession with elections. They, adds John, are focused on the 2027 polls and thinking of how to con Kenyans into voting for them. “Elections are like a chessboard with the pieces for the various positions falling into place. Now, it also includes regional and continental jobs.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Misery • On top of the damage and suffering caused by the heavy rains and floods in Nairobi, houses are also being demolished in the Mukuru slums and other places, compounding the plight of the affected families, moans Jimmy Thumbi. “It’s unbelievable that the government is causing more misery for the victims. Where do they expect these people to go?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Riparian land • The late no-nonsense Environment minister John Michuki, Ruth Gituma recalls, started a scheme to reclaim riparian land, creating a beautiful park at Globe Cinema roundabout, in Nairobi. “When he tried to move downstream, politics took centre stage and the area from Kirinyaga Road to Mathare was left out. Rivers will always find their course, no matter what.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Solidarity • That university students are expressing solidarity with the suffering Palestinians on campuses in Europe and the US to protest the violation of their rights is laudable, remarks Alnashir D. Walji. “That Palestine is to become a member of the UN is even more gratifying and will ease the tension in the Middle East. The brutal war in Gaza Strip has claimed many lives.” His contact is [email protected].