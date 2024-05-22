Limuru III conference lacked a real agenda

‘Limuru Zero’ • The recent “so-called Limuru III conference did not have any real substance for the Mount Kenya region as it lacked a real agenda”, says Joseph Macharia. This, he believes, explains why the Who is Who from the region gave the event a wide berth. “The first two such gatherings achieved a lot and left indelible marks on the politics of the Mountain region.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Traffic rules • Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen should do more to stop the deaths on the road, says David Kiengo. The minister, adds David, should have traffic rules and regulations enforced. “He should not rely on traffic police, who are easily compromised to let drivers of unroadworthy vehicles pass.” He challenges the CS to go out incognito and witness it first-hand. His contact [email protected].

***

Warmongering • Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga’s rant about a supposed plot against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was uncalled for, says Lincoln E. Oyigo. “Leaders should style up. Someone of your calibre shouldn’t be issuing threats such as ‘Kama mbaya, mbaya (It’s an all-out war)’. Let’s promote peace. The 50 million Kenyans need food, not rhetoric.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Air safety • The aviation school at Nairobi’s busy Wilson Airport should be relocated to a place where there is less air traffic, Joseph Tagaya proposes. “It poses a grave risk to the aviators, staff and passengers.” He hopes the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) will act promptly to minimise the risk of aircraft crashes and enhance safety in this city neighbourhood. His contact is [email protected].

***

‘Isiolo City’ • Nairobi’s crippling problems are because it’s both the political and commercial capital, says David Kilonzo. “Other African countries have separated the two. Burundi has Gitega and Bujumbura, Malawi Lilongwe and Blantyre, Tanzania Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, and Nigeria Lagos and Abuja. Kenya should develop Isiolo as its political or financial capital.” His contact is [email protected].