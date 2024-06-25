Amend or reject Finance Bill

Finance Bill • Using his culinary expertise, Robert Mukirae doesn’t see a better way to explain the Finance Bill, 2024. Says he: “Sausage-making can be pretty nasty. But the delicious end product belies the ingredients and production. The same goes for the drafting of parliamentary Bills. It should be amended or rejected to be ‘deliciously palatable’ for Kenyans.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Water • On the spot over glaring shortcomings, James Gakuo strongly feels that Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has a case to answer. Says he: “It's sheer madness to imagine major residential places such as Lang’ata don't have water almost daily, Karen has no sewer system and someone is floating the idea of refurbishing Lang’ata Cemetery. Africa, what bedevils us?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Coffers • Quite amazing is that every week from Friday to Sunday, there are tens of helicopters flying around various parts of the country followed by a minimum of five SUVs driven at breakneck speed in the same direction, says Jediel Muthuri. “The choppers are used by politicians and the SUVs are for their local runs. Who says there is no money in the country?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Road • The tarmacking of the road from Daystar University’s Main Campus in Athi River, Machakos County, will probably be completed one day “when funds become available”, says Githuku Mungai. But he pities Pauline Wambui, who lamented the Lukenya junction-Mombasa highway murram road, which becomes almost impassable whenever it rains. His contact is [email protected].

***

Great job • The noisy politicking may be nauseating, but Jim Okwako is quite happy that Sports CS Ababu Namwamba’s tenure is beginning to bear fruit in just under two years. “In rugby, Kenya’s Shujaa is back in the prestigious World Sevens Series. And hot on the heels of that glorious success is the feat of the Under-17 national women’s soccer team, Junior Starlets, going to the World Cup in October.”