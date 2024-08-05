Ruto throws Rogue police officers under the bus

Duplication • The cherished constitutional public participation requirement, which enables the people to have a say in decisions that directly or indirectly affect them, is not Eston Ndekere’s cup of tea. Says he: “I have a problem with it because it’s a duplication. We elect leaders to represent us and they should only listen to us, but they are the lawmakers.” His contact is [email protected].

***





Under the bus • The “rogue police service is the latest to be thrown under the bus by President William Ruto for brutalising” peaceful protesters, says Taabu Tele. “This comes just after Kenya Kwanza MPs collectively found themselves under siege after he rejected the Finance Bill 2024, despite having lobbied them to pass it despite strong opposition from voters.” His contact [email protected].

***





Restore NHIF • The public healthcare crisis following the phasing out of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is persisting as ordinary people are denied access to medical services, says Opiyo Oduwo. The transition to the Social Health Insurance Fund, he adds, has become uncertain following a court order. “Let us instead restore and clean up the NHIF.” His contact is [email protected].

***





Illogical fee • Can someone, anyone, please, explain to Willis O. Aguko the so-called alumni fee charged by public universities? “How often should it be paid? Suppose one goes for an undergraduate course and pays before graduation and later pursues master's and PhD, does he or she pay it again? Is this logical? The auditors of these institutions should look into this?” His contact is [email protected].

***





Embrace criticism • Wise and generally intelligent people accept corrections and criticism, as these are the tools that rectify and thus make individuals better, says Mwangi wa Karuga. “He who criticises you likes you. He who gossips about you but doesn't tell you where you go wrong is unhelpful. Embrace criticism. It’s helpful.” His contact is [email protected].