Uhuru is the biblical stone builders rejected

Uhuru popularity • Is former President Uhuru Kenyatta the biblical stone the builders rejected? asks university don XN Iraki. “DP Rigathi Gachagua says he has reconciled with him. ODM leader Raila Odinga has revealed that he consulted him before his party’s members joined the government. Why has Uhuru suddenly become so popular? Could this be about the 2027 elections?” His contact is [email protected].

Police brutality • Rogue police officers have been attacking, killing and maiming protesters, whose only crime is shouting for good governance in Kenya for the people’s benefit, says David Yator. “They do so in violation of their professional code of conduct. They threaten people whose protection is their key mandate. Protests are a form of public participation.” His contact is [email protected].

Wrong paybill • Feeling his mother’s pain, Samson Muigu is disappointed that Safaricom doesn’t seem keen to help reverse wrongful M-Pesa transactions. Says he: “My mother sent money to a wrong paybill and all they have told her is to go and report to the police. It is now a month later and someone is enjoyed her hard-earned money.” The transaction was SF80U9WJE6 and his contact, [email protected].

KRA woes • The least Sam Ogolla expects from Kenya Revenue Authority is to enable him to electronically fulfil his obligation as a taxpayer by filing his tax returns. Says he: “To complete my late tax returns, I recently clicked on ‘Forgot password’ and got an access code. But on inputting the new password, the system demands the old one be inserted. But it’s what I forgot?” His contact is [email protected].

Bridge danger • In May, a public-spirited David Jasondu recalls, he wrote about a bridge on Mbagathi Way near Highrise Estate, Nairobi, whose embankment had been deeply eroded by floods. “Three months later, it has not been repaired and the mega cracks are expanding. Can KeNHA, Kura or even City Hall act before it collapses and cuts off transport on the road?” His contact is [email protected].