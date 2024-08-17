President Ruto should promise less and deliver more

Many promises • President William Ruto is wrong to continue making so many promises to fellow Kenyans and failing to fulfil them, says Mark M. Kithokilo. “Of course, the government is unable to deliver due to the prevailing harsh economic situation. Managing citizens’ expectations is an art and science he needs to rely on. It’s much better to promise less and deliver more!” His contact is [email protected].

Coalition • ODM party having four of its key members join President Ruto’s government and still retain its place in the opposition is quite ridiculous, says W, Kimariech. “They have just created a mongrel out to eat its own children. Let them form a coalition and let the minority parties play oversight role. With the stroke of the pen Raila Odinga has thus lost his legacy! “His contact is [email protected].

Talent • The Kenyan team to the Paris Olympics 2024 deserves hearty congratulations, says Chris Kiriba. “Going up two positions from 2020 Tokyo Games and being the best in Africa are no mean feats. However, there is a lot in four years. Our volleyball and rugby teams need more exposure. Western Kenya can excel in the discus and shot put, and lower eastern in archery.” His contact is [email protected].

Big loss • The Paris Olympics have just confirmed that Kenya has finally lost its legendary dominance in the 3,000 metres steeplechase, only managing a bronze, notes Jediel Muthuri. “Generally, Kenya’s strong performance in athletics is slowly fading away. Interestingly, some of the winners in these races are former Kenyans or foreign athletes who train in the country.” His contact is [email protected].

Track queen • In Olympian Beatrice Chebet, the country has an undisputed queen of the track, remarks Robert Mukirae. "Her gold medals in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres in the Paris Olympics have firmly placed her in the pantheon of the sporting legends. This is a welcome respite from our odious politics. We can forget the villainy, avarice and perfidy of politicians. "His contact is [email protected].