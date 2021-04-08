Nairobi Metropolitan Services has ignored Kitengela Road

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee speaks to the press at Safari park hotel, Nairobi on  March 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Poor job • Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is doing a good job but not everybody is happy. Geoffrey Maoga accuses the agency of ignoring Kitengela Road, off Langata Road. Says he: “In 2020, a contractor dug trenches to repair drains but left heaps of soil covering footpaths. Jua kali artisans have occupied the remaining area, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road.” His contact is geoffreymaoga@gmail.com.

