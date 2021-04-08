Nairobi Metropolitan Services has ignored Kitengela Road

Poor job • Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is doing a good job but not everybody is happy. Geoffrey Maoga accuses the agency of ignoring Kitengela Road, off Langata Road. Says he: “In 2020, a contractor dug trenches to repair drains but left heaps of soil covering footpaths. Jua kali artisans have occupied the remaining area, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road.” His contact is geoffreymaoga@gmail.com.

***

Eyesore • The workers who sweep roads and unclog storm drains in Nairobi’s Eastlands have been doing some good work, which is then left to literally go down the drain, says K. Mwereria. The mounds of trash by the roadside are never collected and get swept back into the drains. This eyesore is common on Outer Ring Road, Airport North Road and at Utawala. His contact is kuwirua@gmail.com.

***

Cover of darkness • For two weeks, Alfa Sande moans, Migori County’s Mukuyu area, especially along the Migori-Isibania highway, has had no electricity. Also affected is the area near Korondo Primary School. Residents have repeatedly called the Kenya Power emergency team in Migori on Tel 0799401425 but remain in the dark. “The cover of darkness fuels insecurity.” His contact is alfa.sande@gmail.com.

***

Rich America • Many Kenyans, Joe Ngige Mungai notes, often think of the USA as a country overflowing with wealth. “Yes, the US is rich, but some parts of Washington State are just like Kenya’s highlands. However, the environment is unpolluted, rivers are clean while every inch is covered by vegetation. The US is going to feed the world and supply timber.” His contact is mungai6969@gmail.com.

***

Football • Harambee Stars’ qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be a herculean task, remarks Benjamin Kibias. “If we couldn’t manage the Afcon Finals, where 24 teams qualify, what are our chances for Qatar, where five teams are needed? Almost nil. We need to build a national football team for the future and must channel resources to that goal.” His contact is bkibias@gmail.com.