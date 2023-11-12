Mr Know-it-All: David Ndii believes he knows everything

Mr Know-it-All • Having keenly followed presidential economic adviser David Ndii’s online articulations and responses, David Jasondu is convinced the man “lives in a make-believe world”.

Says he: “Dr Ndii believes he knows everything but he’s baggage his boss doesn’t need. I know he’ll follow this up with an epithet, which will only confirm my worst fears about him.”

Passport pain • The passports backlog mess at the Immigration Department headquarters in Nyayo House, Nairobi, is far from over despite Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s efforts, says Joe Ngige Mungai.

Joe’s daughter applied for a passport in May and it has been in the “approval” list for two months. “Somebody is sleeping on the job. Heads need to roll.”

Hot air • Booklets for printing passports have run out again, says Bernard Gitonga.

“Applicants who urgently need to travel have their dreams shattered. This is poor management. We can’t say it’s lack of funds as we pay in advance. Why not import enough materials? The backlog continues, making the assurances by Interior CS Kindiki hot air. We’re disappointed!”

Broke bank • When he went to the Family Bank branch in Githunguri Town, Kiambu County, to pay for a land transaction, Charles Kimani says, he would not have expected the mess he had to endure.

“I was told their M-Pesa had reached the limit. I had to withdraw the huge amount of money from another bank, across the road. It was risky, indeed.”

Dear fuel • There’s no need to reinvent the wheel, says Dave Tumbula, urging Kenyans to take a leaf from the Europeans—including prime ministers in Nordic countries, who often ride a bicycle to work—in our response to rising transport costs due to fuel price increases.

“We also need to nurture the car pooling culture. It’s common to see one person per car in our towns, which is needlessly wasteful.”