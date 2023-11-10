City Hall has done a good job re-tarmacking roads but some still need work

City roads • Nairobi City County government has done a commendable job of re-tarmacking roads in Kileleshwa, Kilimani, and Westlands, says James Githinji.

“However, some important roads have been ignored. They include Enterprise Road. Even its expansion into a dual carriageway has been abandoned. Can it be fixed for the benefit of the small-scale business owners?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Uhuru Highway • Could the city county not be aware that along Uhuru Highway right under the Nairobi Expressway opposite the Highway Mall, a new informal settlement has cropped up? asks Henry Ruhiu.

Though the street families may have nowhere to go, Henry is alarmed about this small illegal colony.

“My fear is that pedestrians’ security in this area will be compromised.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Illegal U-turns • Motorists make illegal U-turns on Nairobi’s Raila Odinga Way (formerly Mbagathi Way), including at the intersection to Kenyatta Market and opposite the Forces Memorial Hospital, posing a grave danger to road users, notes David Jasondu.

“It’s annoying that this happens in the presence of traffic police. The authorities should enforce order to prevent accidents.”

His email address is [email protected].

***

Uhuru Gardens • The residents of Uhuru Gardens Phase 2 Estate in the Lang’ata area of Nairobi want Governor Johnson Sakaja and Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuour alias Jalang’o to come to their aid with some urgent road repairs, says Job Otieno.

“The road to the estate has become like a riverbed and poses a grave danger to motorists, as it’s simply almost impassable.”

He can be reached through [email protected].

***

Westlands • General Mathenge Road at Westlands, Nairobi, is in an appalling state of disrepair, after deteriorating for over a year, with residents’ complaints falling on deaf ears, says Shobhna Shah.

“The prestigious Promenade building that King Charles visited recently is a few metres away. The road has been turned into a flowing river as there’s no proper drainage.”

Her email address is [email protected].