When purchasing land, due diligence is very important

Land fraud • It’s disheartening to see people’s homes being demolished but Kenyans, it seems, will never learn, moans Evans Macharia Mwangi.

“When it comes to purchasing land, due diligence is very important. It’s not like buying a loaf of bread. Conduct a search at the Lands office and ask for copies of the mother title. When the deal is too good, think twice.”

His email is [email protected].

***

Hawker menace • Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s quest to bring sanity back to the city by removing hawkers from the streets is something Nicholas Murithi fully supports.

“It goes without saying that the hawkers are earning an honest living but this should not be an excuse to create chaos and congestion and abet crime in the heart of the city.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Deserved ‘praise’ • The traffic police at the Kimbo underpass, on Thika Superhighway, “are some of the most devoted, loyal and patriotic officers” in the area, says Dennis Kiragu.

“They come to work early in their cars. Not even the rain can keep them away. They are friendly, stopping every matatu and truck to shake hands with the drivers and conductors and turnboys. They deserve rewards.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Reform window • The last KCPE exam, Taabu Tele notes, “provides an opportunity for reforms in the education sector devoid of populism and cheap political sound bites”.

The Presidential Working Party on Education Reform, he’s disappointed, only gave “a patchwork of proposals that need retooling for a modern Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) for the 21st Century.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Preparedness • Disasters such as floods, fires and earthquakes are inevitable and cause a lot of suffering whenever they strike, hence the need for those concerned to be prepared to deal with them, says F. Mukembu.

“Kenyans must be protected at all costs. The government should equip relief organisations to deliver critical services whenever needed.”

His contact is [email protected].