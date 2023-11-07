Roadblocks rampant in Kisumu County despite Kindiki directive

Presidential baggage • It’s perfectly alright for President William Ruto to make those many foreign trips to market the country, and which he has done well, says Francis Njuguna. His only grouse is about the tendency to have large numbers of people on trips by ministerial or other governmental delegations. “These must be scaled down for obvious economic reasons.” His contact is [email protected].

Opacity • Since the government introduced a single pay bill number, 222222, Moi International Airport, Mombasa, has reverted to cash payments for parking fees, claims Devere Mwangi. “This subjects motorists to queuing, hence delays. If you don’t have cash, you are turned back to look for the Sh100. Also, transparency is lacking at the cash collection points.” His contact is [email protected].

Bad image • Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is up to no good, charges Mohammed Fazal Hussein. “Taxing goods for personal use and second-hand items at the airport is tarnishing KRA’s image. If some government officials have wasted public money on lavish trips around the world, they should be held accountable instead of overtaxing other Kenyans.” His contact is [email protected].

Name puzzle • If you are observant enough on Thika Superhighway, Jimmy Thumbi says, you should have noticed the mental care hospital at Muthaiga, Nairobi, bears two names. “On the wall in big letters is the name ‘Mathare National & Referral Mental Hospital’. But in the compound, there is ‘Mathari Hospital’. Are there two hospitals in one or is it a misspelling?” His contact is [email protected].

Ministerial joke • So, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s directive to remove police roadblocks by November 1 was a hoax, wonders Damson Opiyo Onger. “Traffic police officers have continued their extortion at the checkpoints mounted on the roads in Kisumu County. The roadblocks are especially rampant in this county. Can we still take the CS seriously?” His contact is [email protected].