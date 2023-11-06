Cushion Kenyans from effects of ever-rising fuel prices

Forgotten corner • President William Ruto has made working visits since he took office last year except to the northeastern region, moans Nassir Daud Hussein. “This region has been left out of his itinerary many times. The area has been marginalised and it’s time things changed. I’m eagerly waiting for his campaign promise of tarmac roads and a new Ademasajida Sub-County in Wajir.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Health insurance • NHIF members ought to know how its two schemes compare to appreciate the benefits under each, says communications officer Gerald Kainga. “Self-employed members pay a flat rate of Sh500 per month and civil servants Sh150-1,700, depending on gross salary, with the government adding to premiums to enhance the scope of benefits.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Anti-graft war • To arrest the hugely embarrassing and painful corruption scourge, George Morara strongly believes, the national and county governments should move quickly to enact and include a clear anti-corruption message in the public officials’ oath of office. The message, George adds, should read as follows: “I, so and so, shall not and will not be corrupt.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Solar waste • As the world embraces green energy solutions, particularly solar, as a major source of power, Janet Abuga now wants attention paid to a resultant sore issue. “This is something the world is clearly ignoring. Since solar energy technology gets replaced very often, where will all the tonnes and tonnes of obsolete solar panels, basically glass, be dumped?” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Dear fuel • Kenyans should be cushioned from the serious effects of the ever-increasing fuel prices, pleads Lodrine Olocho. “This is a key factor of production as most machines run on either diesel or petrol. As the fuel prices skyrocket, so does the cost of living. The two are like Siamese twins. The country should also develop alternative energy sources, such as solar.” His contact is [email protected].