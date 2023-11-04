It Prince Philip at Kenya’s Independence Day celebrations, not King Charles

Visit • It was not King Charles, but his late father, Prince Philip, who represented Queen Elizabeth at Kenya’s Independence Day celebrations in 1963, Chris Kiriba clarifies.

“During an interview with the KBC at State House grounds in Nairobi, I was ashamed to hear a top Kenyan diplomat saying that King Charles III represented his mother during the Independence event.”

Taxation • The Parliament is being used to enact laws that have resulted in the excessive taxation of both the employers and their workers, says Carey Yiembe.

“However, The same zeal should be applied in the delivery of public services. Are we being overtaxed simply to pay foreign debts, which had increased exponentially? Who will stand up for the downtrodden?”

Leadership • Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi’s claim that the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza will mark the end of women’s leadership in the region “is uncalled for, unreasonable, pedestrian”, remarks John Kamau.

“Women’s leadership is crucial in the development of every country and the world. The MP should apologise to the governor and women, in general.”

Signs • Some low-hanging advertising boards on the streets of Nairobi pose a big danger to pedestrians, says David Kilonzi.

He is, therefore, appealing to the city county government to set and enforce a minimum height for such billboards.

“Some are so low that tall pedestrians get hit on their heads. How about a minimum height should of 2.5 metres for tall people’s safety?”

Poor show • As he approaches 70, diehard Arsenal fan Jediel Muthuri says he has had good and bad times but is happy that his favourite soccer team is making progress.

However, he rates the Saturday, October 27 match against bottom team Sheffield United as the worst he has ever watched.

"They played with absolutely no plan. I always want to see entertaining soccer."