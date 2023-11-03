Why can’t Britain apologise for the Mau Mau uprising atrocities

Apology • There is no good reason why Britain can’t apologise to Kenya for the Mau Mau uprising atrocities, says university don XN Iraki.

“Many freedom fighters never got any compensation and it’s not clear how those who did were selected. Britons brought Christianity, whose key theme is forgiveness. As the Anglican Church head, King Charles III, should say sorry to Kenyans.”

Greeting • The most iconic photo of King Charles’s visit must be one of him greeting Azimio coalition leader and former Premier Raila Odinga with a firm handgrip at a banquet in Nairobi for the visiting monarch as President William Ruto looks on with a broad smile, notes Jim Okwako.

“Was the warm moment really genuine or just a show put on for the high-profile guest from the United Kingdom?” he wonders.

Tragedy • Measures should be put in place to prevent candidates dying during national examinations, says Joy Wanyonyi.

“It’s pretty awful for some students lose their lives at this time. Some have died, leaving their parents, who worked day and night to cater for them, broken and helpless. There is a need for proper counselling and guidance prior to the exams.”

Land • The recent revelation in which some prime properties in Nairobi, including the Machakos Country Bus Station, are said to belong to private entities one would have hardly expected, is worrying, says James King’au.

“At this rate, nobody should be surprised to learn that some key installations and facilities such as the City Hall could be situated on privately owned land.”

Dates • Messaging, Churchill Amatha notes, requires that one is very smart. “A post on Nema’s web page reads: ‘World Environment Day 2023 was today commemorated at Nakuru National Park, Nakuru County’. It means that if you read the post last month, it was held then. If you read it today, it also means it was held today, and so on and so forth. Style up!”

