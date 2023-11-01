Grade 7 learners have just wasted a whole year

Wasted year • The so-called Grade 7 learners, pioneers of Junior School, have just wasted a whole year, says Eliab Otiato.

“It’s pathetic that they had only one or two teachers for 14 subjects. The required infrastructure, including classrooms and laboratories, was lacking. But Education ministry planners have put on a brave face. Why kill a whole generation?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Professionalism • As Kenyans brace themselves for another set of taxes in the universal health coverage (UHC), Ruth Gituma says she misses former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and his able then-CAS, Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

“With acting Director of Medical Services Patrick Amoth, they gave the ministry a professional face. Isn’t it possible to get such people to run this key docket?

Her contact is [email protected].

***

Impunity • Kenya’s future is “very bleak”, remarks Lawi Manasse, still reeling from the shocking Athi River, Machakos, home demolitions.

“How is it that, in a country where taxpayers’ money is spent on paying several law enforcement agencies, criminals still operate with impunity? And that, in broad daylight, some people can grab public land and sell it without any ownership documents.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Mental health • There is an increase in mental health problems in the country, says James Randiki, a nurse.

“This is the month to give back to society. There’s a difference between professional mental health counselling and giving advice. It’s like an ophthalmologist, who enhances your vision, and a painter, who makes you see the world from his perspective. Choose wisely!”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Road safety • Road safety should be made an examinable subject in the syllabus, to be taught right from Grade I, proposes Mwangi wa Karuga.

“Teaching road safety will be more helpful than learning in science about the body parts of locusts, frogs and even cockroaches. The knowledge can help to save the many lives lost every year in road crashes.”

His contact is [email protected].