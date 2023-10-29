Don’t offer land grabbers chance to buy what they illegally acquired

Landgrabs • Offering land grabbers a chance to buy what they have illegally acquired is wrong, says Kamichore Mutindira.

He disagrees with President William Ruto’s directive on the stolen Kenya Institute of Special Education (Kise) land.

“This will only embolden them. Occupy-to-buy is a recipe for anarchy. The offer should be revoked and the culprits punished.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

High fees • The ‘free education’ the government boasts about “exists only on paper”, claims Joseph Macharia.

“Principals are fleecing parents using all manner of excuses. By calling for school fees to be ‘officially’ increased, the head teachers just want to fatten their purses further. Why are they not asking the government to increase capitation to cover inflation?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Plastics • Single-use plastics are back, violating a 2017 government ban, reports Daniel Kariuki.

“The decision was lauded by environmental organisations such as Unep. Five years later, the plastic bags are being sold by unscrupulous traders, who don’t care about the danger posed to the environment. Nema and other concerned agencies must protect the environment.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Lacuna • A Kenya School of Law tribunal’s ruling that a law graduate from Mount Kenya University who scored a ‘C’ in the KCSE exam cannot be admitted as an advocate reveals the need for clear guidelines for students on their academic progression, says Taabu Tele.

“The paradox is that such a student would qualify to teach advocates after doing postgraduate studies.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Dressing • The idea of a dress code for university students is one Dr Kennedy Mochabo disagrees with.

“Let the young people enjoy their lives in their dressing as long as it’s decent. Do not impose dress codes on them! Universities should only impart knowledge and instil virtues and values.”

He says youth will soon outgrow their obsession with style.

His contact is [email protected].