Govt should be treat bandits like terrorists

Terror • That Baringo County bandits could attack a General Service Unit (GSU) camp and engage the officers in a five-hour gun battle is shocking, says Evans Macharia Mwangi.

“Why can’t the government deal with the bandits once and for all? They should be targeted the way Mungiki was eliminated in central Kenya. They should be treated like terrorists.”

***

Foreign tours • President William Ruto is “a workaholic, who spends days on end in far-flung regions campaigning for Kenya and gaining his own political visibility”, remarks Taabu Tele, adding: “He’s a truly modern leader and a globe-trotter, who has in just one year visited nearly all the major cities of the world without having to drop his pan-Africanist eloquence.”

***

Equality • As members of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) make similar monthly contributions, Stephen Maina Njora has never understood why civil servants get preferential treatment.

The first question he gets asked even in private hospitals is: “Are you a civil servant?” He poses: “Is our money used to cater for them? Why the discrimination?”

***

Fees • The government should review the cost of the courses in the public universities to ease the extra burden for the students and guardians as the new cost-sharing model is implemented, urges Victor Shitambasi.

“This will help to reduce the overdependence on the Helb loans and bursaries, and also prevent the disruption of studies due to delayed loan disbursements.”

***

Honour • A tournament in honour of the late President Mwai Kibaki, who was himself an avid golfer and supporter of the game is exciting news for Jotham Ndung’u.

Says he: “I’m happy to learn that the Mwai Kibaki Memorial Tournament was held recently. It’s a befitting tribute to the golfer and towering statesman. I hope to one day play in it.”

