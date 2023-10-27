The worst time for the parents as schools close

Holidays • Schools have closed and learners will have stay at home for almost two months, notes F. Mukembu.

“This has always been the worst time for the parents, as they try and think of how best to contain the teenagers. They should be more creative and firm as they look after their children until they return to school next January.”



Position • During a funeral in Bomet County, David Kiptum says Millicent Omanga was introduced as the Defence Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) and given a chance to address the mourners in that official capacity.

“This happened despite a court ruling that declared the CAS position unconstitutional. I hope public funds are not being spent on them.”



Innovation • China “has beaten all odds to emerge as an industrial power house by manufacturing anything and everything”, remarks Joe Ngige Mungai.

“In Kenya, we play catch-up. I saw young innovators convert petrol-propelled cars to use natural gas. Why cant the government invest in this? It could become the region’s gas-propelled motor vehicles maker!”



Danger • A contractor dug deep shoulders on the Bomas-Rongai-Magadi highway and left large and dangerous boulders there, says Charles Jowi. He wonders who between Kura and KeNHA could be responsible for this.

“This is unacceptable, as Magadi Road was to be dualled. The agency responsible should explain why the contractor was not required to clear the mess.”



Content • The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) is not doing enough to protect Kenyans from dirty content, says Moses Kariri. The parastatal, he adds, has totally failed in its key regulatory role.

“It allows the very dirty music recorded by some DJs in the nightclubs to be played in the matatus during broad daylight. The board should wake up or just close up shop.”

