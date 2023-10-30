Govt should unravel mystery of helicopter linked to banditry

Banditry • Allegations of a blue helicopter that if sighted in Baringo County a bandit attack occurs has caught Benjamin’s Kibias’s attention. “Doesn’t the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) have the registration number of this aircraft and its type? Shouldn’t KCAA know about all the aircraft in Kenyan airspace at any one time? This begs the question: Who’s fooling whom?” His contact is [email protected].

Terrorism • The additional security personnel being deployed to Lamu, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera, as announced by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, should work closely with local people who can provide vital information on terrorists, says William Wainaina. “There have been frequent attacks, in which security officers have been killed.” His contact is [email protected].

Waiting for Godot • When he was assured, in June last year, that his accident insurance claim had been escalated for consideration, Muslim F. Esmailji thought the long wait was about to end. It has not yet been paid. Says he: “How come a company that spends hundreds of thousands of shillings on media advertising has never settled a Sh71,000 claim since 2012?” His contact is [email protected].

Invisible lanes • Would the bosses in the Roads section of the Nairobi City County, please, repaint the lanes on Uhuru Highway and other roads to ease navigation by motorists, Carol Rotich pleads. The lanes, she adds, are hardly visible to guide drivers into and out of the central business district. “I hope the city county government will quickly act on this.” Her email address is [email protected].

Poor service • Not long ago, James Gakuo forked out a tidy sum to buy an iPad from Galleria Mall, located at Karen, Nairobi. His daughter then forgot her password and the gadget got blocked. “I’ve gone back to the shop and somebody there is charging me Sh4,000 to unlock it, yet a screen replacement is done free of charge. Isn’t this conmanship?” His contact is [email protected].