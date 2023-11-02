King Charles III’s visit is historic, his first to Commonwealth as King

Royal visit • King Charles III’s Kenyan visit is historic, being his first to the Commonwealth since he ascended to the UK throne, notes Alnashir D. Walji.

He hopes the bilateral ties and trade will be boosted as the King is also the head of the Commonwealth, a club for Britain and its former colonies.

“Kenyans have studied at top British universities. His coming has been nostalgic.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Hostility • It’s disheartening that the few women leaders, especially governors, are facing challenges, says Hostine Namayi, citing the second impeachment of Meru’s Kawira Mwangaza by MCAs.

“Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru) are also not safe. This can discourage women from seeking those positions.”

***

Rare praise • In a rare accolade for Kenya Power, Dr Okumba Miruka says: “I had an escalated bill for a period I had no power supply due to a blown-up transformer in Uyoma, Siaya. When I filed my complaint, I was sceptical. But to my pleasant surprise, they called and resolved the matter in less than a week. Kudos, but please give all customers prepaid meters.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Brutality • In response to the recent surprise attack by Hamas fighters in its territory Israeli military has conducted mass bombings, killing many people in Gaza Strip, which is inhabited by Palestinians, says Newton Kipkirui.

“This majority of the casualties are women and children. This is in contravention of the fourth Geneva Convention and must be condemned.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Copycats • Halloween is around again, with huge posters, but X. N. Iraki is not amused about the copycat tendencies.

“Why can’t we start our own cultural festivals instead of copying the Western ones? We celebrate Halloween without even knowing its origin and purpose. We can celebrate our nduma or ngwaci day and leave the pumpkins alone!”

His contact is [email protected].



