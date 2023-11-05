When does President Ruto ever sit in his Harambee House office?

Remote worker: The media, W. Kimariech notes, have been inundated with reports of empty public coffers, foreign debts, taxation, austerity measures, corruption and the cost of living, which is still rising sharply.

“But I wonder when President William Ruto, who has made around 40 foreign trips in his first year, ever sits in his Harambee House office in Nairobi to govern the country.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Hostile staff: Co-operative Bank has lost a customer at its NBC branch, in Nairobi, because he could not stand the harassment by some discourteous staff members.

He narrates: “I decided to close my bank account. The bank should reshuffle the Business Agents Department and remove the staff members who have been shouting at or embarrassing customers.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Vandalism: As the government strives to build new roads and maintain old ones, nobody should be allowed to interfere with or damage this vital facility, says Timothy Mutahi.

He is quite alarmed at the digging of trenches at Kiawara trading centre by a private individual.

“The local authorities should monitor and prevent any damage to the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Awol: The contractor building the Nyando-Homaline road has left his machinery and heaps of murram on the site, inconveniencing motorists, pedestrians and other road users, claims Damson Opiyo Onger.

Though not sure whether this is his form of protest over lack of payment, Damson now appeals to the authorities to intervene and have the road cleared for use by the locals and visitors.

***

Blue-eyed kids: The people complaining about the preferential treatment accorded civil servants by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) are mistaken, says Waweru Kanyingi.

“The civil servants are the biggest pool of contributors to NHIF. Since, by their sheer numbers, they reduce the insurance risk for the NHIF, it’s prudent to favour them, although it shouldn’t be overt.”

His contact is [email protected].



