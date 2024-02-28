Let's address the real causes of rampant addiction

Alcohol • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s all-out war on illicit liquor in the Mt Kenya region is commendable, remarks Mathew Kibe. However, he adds, the real causes of rampant the addiction should be addressed. “Some people drink alcohol as a ‘pain killer’ to cope with trauma inflicted during childhood. To fully heal, the issue should be addressed.” His contact is [email protected].

‘Raila Tosha’ • The Kenya Kwanza government’s sudden enthusiastic support for Azimio flag bearer and ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s quest for the African Union Commission chairmanship is suspect, claims Henry Ruhiu. “It’s hypocritical; the only explanation is that they want him out of local politics so they can have a weak opposition in the 2027 General Election.” His contact is [email protected].

Water cartels • The residents of Nyayo Estate, the 4,000 housing units developed by the NSSF at Embakasi, in Nairobi’s Eastlands, are getting a raw deal on water supply, reports Gerishom Adwora. The estate, he adds, receives water for four hours weekly. “This has left the residents at the mercy of water bowser cartels charging Sh1 a litre. Who will come to our rescue?” His contact is [email protected].

Bad roads • Road accidents, W. Kimariech strongly believes, “don’t just happen; they are caused by bad roads”. Says he: “By eliminating potholes, having clear road signs and lane markings and removing speed bumps haphazardly put up by villagers, accidents can be reduced. The Molo Town, Molo-Olenguruone road and Bureti Sub-County roads are very dangerous.” His contact is [email protected].

Graft • Most of the 47 counties are squandering financial allocations from the National Treasury instead of funding development projects, says John Kamau. “It saddens to see governors seeking more resources for their counties, yet the money ends up being looted or underutilised. They should first be required to account for what they have received.” His contact is [email protected].