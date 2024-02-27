Kindiki promises on IDs, passports not convincing

ID documents • Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s excuses for delays in issuing national identity cards and passports are not convincing, says David Githae. “He has made nice statements but on the ground, things are different. These documents are paid for by the applicants and should be promptly issued. The promises to eliminate cartels are easier said than done.” His contact is [email protected].

Era of doom • The government Kenyans elected on the platform of uplifting hustlers has abandoned them, claims Livingstone Mjomba. “The hustler is again on the frying pan as the State introduces new taxes on basic commodities. During the election campaigns, we were promised heaven but it’s now the opposite. We, the hustlers, are doomed,” he says. His contact is [email protected].

Database •The universal health coverage (UHC) proposal is excellent, remarks Ian Mgenyi. “However, the NHIF has a functional system, which the UHC should just adopt and include proposals by the Ministry of Health and avoid starting from scratch. Fresh registration of members instead of adding the ones not in the NHIF data will just waste time and funds.” His contact is [email protected].

Prisoners • Being jailed does not make one a lesser human being, remarks Mwangi wa Karuga. “Mistreating prisoners is infringing on their basic right. Hospitals and schools and roads have been expanded since 1963 but prisons have largely remained the same number, resulting in congestion. Why should almost every offence be punished by a custodial sentence?” His contact is [email protected].

Ethics • This suggestion by management consultant B.J.K. Karingithi is going to ruffle feathers. “Please communicate this to all and sundry. Faith teaching in early education should be changed to ethics learning. Our forefathers did it and society was okay. Then came faith teaching (Christianity, Islam, Hindu, Confucius, etc.), and see? We are now lost.” His contact is [email protected].