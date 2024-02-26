How to decongest secondary schools

Thankless lot • Political leaders “have been slapping very hard the very people who elected them to office”, remarks Ushah Shah. A true leader, she strongly believes, is the one who sacrifices his or her personal ego and selfishness for the good of the people. “Can our leaders not see the miserable lives that many ordinary Kenyans are leading?” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Power bills • Following Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s revelation that the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) added illegal levies to the monthly fuel surcharge, inflating electricity bills, can somebody sue on consumers’ behalf, asks Eliab Otiato. “Epra and Kenya Power should be made to pay general and special damages for the exaggerated bills.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Full classrooms • The terrible congestion in high schools, Bimal Shah believes, can be easily resolved. Says he: “It’s high time a pilot project was carried out. Have a morning session from 7am to 1 pm and an afternoon one from 1.30pm to 7pm for classes of 50 learners. That will decongest the classrooms. Teachers will be able to concentrate. Many countries have adopted this model.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Job quest • TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) have been on fire with congratulatory messages following a mass wedding at Garissa sponsored by Governor Nathif Jama Adam, reports Mohamed Farah Arab. “It’s good to assist people, but why marry off youth, who will depend on their parents or hand-outs from politicians? Create jobs for them instead.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Fertiliser • The provision of subsidised fertiliser is a good initiative that can really boost farmers’ incomes but it’s not readily available in many places, claims Nixon Wandabi. “Please ensure it is in plenty in the NCPB depots countrywide. Farmers wake up early and queue patiently to pay for the fertiliser only to be told that it’s out of stock.” His contact is [email protected].