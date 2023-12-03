Let county leaders from northeastern explain how they spent Sh200 billion

Money trail • The three northeastern counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera have been cut off from the rest of the country by the El Nino downpours, reports Nassir Daud Hussein.

“The county leaders should explain what they have done with the Sh200 billion that has been received in the past decade. A lifestyle audit should be carried out on them as El Nino has exposed their lies.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Dead fund • Quite disturbing for Graham Girvan is the news that the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) “will no longer exist by the end of the year”.

He poses: “Am I the only one confused by the CEO’s statement? I thought the NHIF’s future was awaiting a decision of the High Court. Should I continue subscribing to a fund whose death has been forecast?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Ghost loan • How a Hustler Fund loan of Sh500.22 that he never received was supposedly credited to his Airtel number, 0101074102, has really baffled Philip Nyasio Samo.

Says he: “I’ve scrutinised and been perturbed to learn of the loan. Can they let me know when it was disbursed and who made the request? Please also provide me with the transaction reference number.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Birthdays • The significance of celebrating birthdays is something Mwangi wa Karuga can’t come to terms with.

“What exactly do we celebrate? Was it a marathon that we ran and won? Of what use are birthday gifts? What effort did those celebrating make to be born, so as to deserve gifts? We should commit our efforts to productive ventures,” he implores.

His contact is [email protected].

***

Rot for sale • Nairobi resident Isaac Githuthu apparently likes good oranges and was happy to buy some from a grocery store at Karen recently, but a shock awaited him. When he cut one to eat, he found it was rotten inside.

“Why do we wonder where the incurable diseases we encounter come from? How do we protect ourselves? Can somebody take action?”

His contact is [email protected].