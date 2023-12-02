Lifestyle-related taxes are punitive and insensitive

Taxes • The lifestyle-related taxes by the government “are not only punitive, but also insensitive under the tough economic environment for Kenyans”, says Taabu Tele. “The Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration must become more creative and promote economic growth instead of continually mourning about the past while promising phantom future bliss.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Governor • During the August 9, 2022 elections, David Jasondu recalls, Johson Sakaja promised to transform Nairobi if elected governor. “Now in power, he’s so quiet that residents never know whether or not he’s still in office. Streetlights are gone, garbage is mounting, roads are in terrible shape and the city centre is a hawking mess” His contact is [email protected].

***

Power • When he applied for power connection in Ngong Kimuka, Kajiado County, Mbiri Gikonyo says he was given a quotation of Sh380,000, of which Sh94,000 was for labour, and Sh55,000 VAT. “Half of the money basically goes to the government and other people will also be connected to the transformer. This parastatal should be privatised to improve services.” His email address is [email protected].

***

Disaster • As part of its disaster preparedness, Muriithi King’au says the Nakuru County government should consider acquiring a hardy helicopter for use as a fire engine to access remote difficult terrain. “This is in the event of a fire outbreak in the areas including the poorly planned ‘Golan Heights’ on the steep escarpment of the Menengai Crater.” His contact is [email protected].

***

New name • The height of irony, Thomas Yebei says, is that African countries share the longest coastline with the expansive ocean that was named after India. “This is rather unfair to this continent. Can the African Union (AU) petition the United Nations to have it, perhaps, renamed as the Indo-African Ocean? This will correct the anomaly and have a new neutral name.” His contact is [email protected].