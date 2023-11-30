Kenya Power should restore power in Banisa, Mandera

Blackout • Would Kenya Power rush to the rescue of the residents of Banisa Town, Mandera County, who have had a blackout for nearly a week, Abdi Hillow pleads.

The township, he adds, has had no electricity since November 27. “If the problem is delivering diesel for the generators, they should use the Moyale-Takaba route, which is the only passable road right now.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Overbilling • Eliab Otiato is convinced beyond doubt that Kenya Power is “definitely fleecing its loyal customers!”.

Alleging an apparent discrepancy in the billing, he poses: “How come somebody who has used 65 units in a month pays Sh1,810 yet, when taken on average, each unit costs Sh22.50? I think the utility’s managers should recheck their arithmetic.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Stable supply • Kenya Power’s technical team in Busia County deserves kudos for stabilising electricity supply despite the heavy rains, says Dave Tumbula.

“In the past, a slight drizzle would lead to a blackout that would persist for many hours. The storm sensor device talk was most likely just speculation, given the fact that the utility has never confirmed where or not there is such a thing.”

***

Arithmetic • The reports on the last Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination held this year have proved to Joanne Nyawira that even simple arithmetic can be tricky.

“It’s said the KCPE exam has ended after 39 years. If the first one was conducted in 1985, subtract that from 2023 and you get 38, not 39. Can the Knec, please, confirm?”

Her contact is [email protected].

***

Fair play • Outgoing Liberian President George Weah has been praised for quickly conceding an election after serving one six-year term, notes Githuku Mungai.

“It’s a sign of political maturity. But he wasn’t a politician in the true sense of the word; he joined politics on retiring from professional football, where he excelled. Weah knows what fair play means.”

His contact is [email protected].