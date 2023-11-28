Don’t vilify children over poor KCPE results

Pathways • As the parents of the candidates who excelled in the last KCPE exam celebrate their success, those whose children failed should not vilify them, counsels Mohammed Ismail. “Underrating the ‘failures’ could lead to suicides and other vices. Failing exams is not the end of life. Children have other talents they should be given time to pursue.” His email address is [email protected].

***

Victors • The curtain has fallen on 8-4-4 education system but Ruth Gituma says deserving special recognition are pupils in the remote “hardship areas, those who sat exams as bandits lurked or cross crocodile-infested rivers to reach school”. Also deserving kudos, she adds, are those in slums, who never had basic amenities but managed to get past the hurdle. Her contact is [email protected].

***

Foreign hawkers • With the borders of East African Community (EAC) member states open for citizens to trade and visit, Thomas Yebei says Kenya has witnessed “a new army of investors from Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda”: Hawkers selling black coffee, groundnuts, eggs and sausages on the streets. “Can’t the government regulate businesses carried out by foreigners?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Tribute • In deep mourning following the death of Sunday Nation ‘Letter from London’ columnist Gerry Loughran is Charles Wakaba. “I was extremely disappointed on Sunday, November 26, to learn of his demise while leafing through the paper for his informative and witty column. His letters were a must-read for me. May his soul rest in eternal peace!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Explorers • The Mombasa port had been in existence for a millennium before the Portuguese arrived, says George Oguda. “Vasco da Gama and his team were chased away from Mombasa to Malindi, where they were given the pilot who navigated them to India. The Portuguese brought only misery to Africa in their search for a route to India and spices.” His contact is [email protected].