Ruto, Raila talks failure to address high cost of living unsurprising

Double-speak • It’s unsurprising that the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) has failed to address the high cost of living, remarks Mbiri Gikonyo.

“Its co-chair, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, has moved a motion to increase mileage allowance and per diem for MPs and judges by Sh4.6 billion a year. He should just do what he loves best: Criticising former President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

His contact is [email protected].

Courses • The KCSE examination candidates should, as they wait for the results, grab the opportunity to do short basic computer courses to equip them with some essential ICT skills that will be useful to them in future, F. Mukembu advises.

“Parents should enrol them. It will take three months to learn the basic computer packages and will help to reduce their idleness.”

His contact is [email protected].

Shaky start • The government’s new university funding model has shown anomalies even before fully taking off, moans Delanrigan Rodericks.

“For starters, the universities are not sure about how it works, insisting that funds haven’t been released. Some freshmen are thinking of deferring admission as they won’t be allowed to sit exams without clearing fees.”

His email address is [email protected].

Darkness • Residents of Kahawa West estate, Nairobi, on the Northern Bypass near JJ Church, reports Richard Kimamo, are livid with Kenya Power, accusing it of abandoning them in darkness.

He poses: “What could be happening to Kenya Power? We’ve not had power since Friday, November 24. How does the utility ever hope to get back to profitability with such poor service?”

His contact is [email protected].

Disease • Wajir Town, which marked 100 years in 2013, is disease-prone, claims Ahmed Somow Ahmed.

“It has the worst sanitation and drainage system, with cholera and typhoid outbreaks. The 1997 El Nino saw high mortality and morbidity. The county must up its disaster preparedness and disease surveillance, spraying mosquito breeding grounds and clearing bushes.”

His contact is [email protected].