Enact legislation on tree-planting

Tree law • To support and help to achieve the ambitious national tree planting target of 15 billion trees, Lawi Manasse says, the National Assembly and county assemblies should enact laws to govern this project. “They should compel developers and owners of property fronting any surveyed road to plant trees along the edge. They should also involve all the road contractors.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Petroleum danger • How come Nema and Ministry of Lands officials allow so many petrol stations to be established next to residential buildings in Nairobi, asks Diana D’Souza. “And why have three to four stations on a single road within walking distance of one another? It would take just one fire outbreak to destroy an entire street and much more property.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Inside job • In its campaign to raise awareness of con men preying on its customers, Kenya Power “should not have exonerated its own crooked staff, who are the main culprits”, says Charles Gitau. “It should also educate customers on the free services for which they get illegally charged by the staff. Most customers are losing money through this internal corruption.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Hidden sweetness • Without disclosing whether he has a sweet tooth, John Kamau is concerned about the difficulty of unwrapping lollypop sweets. “The love for sweet things by children is unrivalled. However, opening them is challenging, even for adults. Although the packaging helps to prevent contamination, they should be made easier for children to unwrap.” His contact is [email protected].

***

St Nyerere bid • The Catholic Church in Tanzania has advanced by one step in its campaign for the canonisation of founding President Julius Kambarage Nyerere, reports Francis Njuguna. “The Dar es Salaam archdiocese has invited more faithful to give any information in support of the sainthood bid. The Vatican has already made Nyerere a servant of God, which is a vital step.” His contact is [email protected].

Have a saintly day, won’t you!



