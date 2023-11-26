‘Isiolo City:’ Govt should move national capital to the strategic location

‘Isiolo City’ • The government should borrow the $2.2 billion needed to build the 275km standard gauge railway (SGR) to Isiolo and move the national capital to this strategic location, says Brian Maitai.

“Nairobi is a badly planned, messy, unsafe, unhygienic and inefficient Goliath. It’s full of scammers and petty traders selling fakes. No foreign investor will risk their money here.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Wananchi bumps • Had Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen been carrying out inspections, he would have noticed that the Olenguruone-Kiptagich-Bomet road is dilapidated, says W. Kimariech.

It takes an hour to cover the 15km Litein-Kibugat stretch thanks to the myriad rumble strips and bumps put up by wananchi.

“Make the roads your office, Mr Transport Minister!”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Nightmare • The Mishomoroni-Zakhem Road in Mombasa has become a nightmare with potholes on both sides, giving motorists a rough time, says Veronica Onjoro.

“Filling the potholes with sand is a temporary measure that the heavy rains will wash away. The Kenya Rural Road Authority (Kura) should repair the road to curb crashes and restore its glory.”

Her contact is [email protected].

***

Portuguese • History buff Teddy Kimathi credits the Portuguese with founding Mombasa and building Fort Jesus and a port to ease access to the East Indies in search of silk, gemstones, ivory and spices.

Says he: “Unfortunately for them, Omani Arabs took charge in the Yarubid Dynasty. Had the Arabs not attacked them, it’s possible Kenyans would be speaking Portuguese.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Deadly grilles • Children squeeze through the safety grills of the high-rise apartments and slip and fall, losing their lives, says Moses Kariri.

“Agencies responsible for ensuring safety in buildings, including the NCA and county governments, are not doing enough to protect children. The owner of a property where life is lost due to wide grills should take responsibility.”

His contact is [email protected].