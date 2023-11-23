Govt should come clean on money released for El Nino

El Nino cash • With the El Nino deluge now a reality, the government should come clean on how much money had been released for mitigation measures, demands Kamichore Mutindira.

“The ad hoc budget was Sh100 billion and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has insinuated that governors got the money. Produce a list of the allocations for accountability.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Tax cruelty • The many videos circulating online of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) staff at JKIA, Nairobi, inspecting travellers’ bags are shocking, laments Dickson K.

“They are horror shows of officials checking personal items, violating privacy and threatening visitors to pay up or have them seized. Can the tax issue be resolved before tourists cancel travel plans to Kenya?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Public service • Transformation of the education and healthcare sectors, Taabu Tele notes, would see the country lifted to join the progressive nations “as many other benefits ensue from these two pillars of growth”.

Rwanda, he adds, “has killed private academies by improving public schools, easing the economic burden for citizens and eliminating the toxic class culture”.

His contact is [email protected].

***

Blame game • President William Ruto should stop blaming his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, for the country’s economic woes, says Fred Njuki.

“When Mwai Kibaki came to power in 2002, he inherited empty public coffers. But in 100 days, he delivered free primary education. This regime has been in power for over a year. It should stop the blame game and work hard.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Flood-hit exam • As the curtain comes down this week on the KCSE examination, it has evidently not been a walk in the park, remarks Lodrine Olocho.

“The floods ravaging most parts of the country have been a major problem, adversely affecting many candidates and the invigilators and their supervisors. We need to seriously learn how to deal with these challenges.”