President Ruto must sack ‘corrupt’ cabinet secretaries

Lords of looting • President William Ruto, Lincoln Oyigo pleads, should crack down on government officials, especially cabinet secretaries, who have been mentioned in scandals involving billions of shillings. “The people are suffering at the hands of corrupt individuals. The President must act now if he ever hopes to create and leave a positive legacy at the end of his tenure.” His contact is [email protected].

Bribery • Despite writing about it to government agencies, Peter Mungai says, traffic police continue to extort bribes from matatus at Njonjo Farm, at Kibichiku, Kabete, in Kiambu County. “What kind of a country is this, where public employees collect bribes in the open? What is even more annoying is that all must pay, and need not have committed an offence.” His contact is [email protected].

War in Gaza • The killing of civilians, especially children, in the Gaza war is genocide, which is a war crime, and must be condemned in the strongest terms possible, says Alnashir D. Walji. “The perpetrators should be tried in the ICC, at The Hague. The bombing of hospitals is illegal and a violation of the Geneva Convention, just as the use of human shields is grotesque.” His contact is [email protected].

Danger in trees • The government’s initiative to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 is a good one, remarks Thomas Yebei. But, he adds, there is a need to be careful about the choice of trees. “We should avoid the havoc created by exotic trees such as eucalyptus and Prosopis juliflora (Mathenge). They dry up wetlands, kill livestock and destroy indigenous vegetation.” His contact is [email protected].