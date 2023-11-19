Why Kenya remains a graft haven

Graft haven • Corruption will continue to flourish in the country as long the culprits are not tried, convicted and jailed, warns Evans Macharia Mwangi.

“Our judicial system seems to encourage graft. How do you grant bail or bond of Sh2 million to someone accused of stealing hundreds of millions of shillings? Just jail the white-collar thieves to stop corruption.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Hefty fees • Does the government ever carry out surveys before issuing directives, asks Eliab Otiato.

“The UDA administration has gone berserk. Just a week after the Interior ministry announced new hefty charges for services, its Lands counterpart has done the same. Was there public participation on the fees? The officials should go back to the drawing board.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Quick wit • Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, remarks Githuku Mungai, “can teach us what thinking on one’s feet means”.

Asked by advocate Muthomi Thiankolu at her Senate impeachment hearing whom she had called ‘Kakofia’’, she said there are many “tukofias” in Meru.

Didn’t she mean Meru Senator Murungi Kathuri, one of her detractors, who wears a Muslim cap.

“You can’t beat that!”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Donor deluge • The premature campaigns for the 2027 elections are the best thing to ever happen to funeral funds drives in western Kenya, claims Jim Okwako.

“Some of the people eyeing Busia County constituency seats must be home very weekend to attend funerals and donate money. I can see some of them suffering burnout several years before Parliament is dissolved for the elections.”

***

Exam mum • On the news of a candidate sitting her KCSE exam in Meru after delivering a baby, Reginold Mwathi, opines: “Childbirth is not an easy process! While it can be miraculous, it can also be traumatising. Can a girl of 17 critically think and write an exam so soon after giving birth? Educationists should think of other ways of fairly assessing such candidates.”

His contact is [email protected].