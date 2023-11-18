It’s ironical for Knec to caution people from buying ‘fake papers’

Hollow warning • The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) cautioning parents and KCSE test candidates against buying fake papers is ironical, says Joseph Macharia.

“If the test papers circulating are fakes, what business does the examination council have dissuading people from buying them? Let those being conned fry in their own soup. Am I smelling a rat?”

***

Traffic police toll • Traffic police are still collecting Sh100 notes from every matatu plying the Njabini-Nairobi route, says J. G. Maina.

“There are more than 100 matatus and the government doesn’t benefit from the collections at the ‘toll stations’. Two officers, one on either side, flag down vehicles. Hundreds of thousands of shillings are illegally collected.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Wajir roads • Wajir County, which has the worst roads in the country, is suffering as a result of El Nino deluge and floods, says Ahmed Somow Ahmed.

“Villages are marooned, roads and bridges have been washed away and people face food and drug shortages. Sections of the Wajir-Garissa road have been damaged, leaving travellers stranded.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Prayer (un)answered • Construction by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority of a bus stop at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, for vehicles heading to the city centre is a prayer answered, says Kamichore Mutindira.

“However, the project has already taken six months, but is yet to be completed to serve the intended purpose. Can the city county bosses intervene?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

What’s in a name? • The choice of the name South Eastern Kenya University for an institution of learning does not excite Simon Mbugua.

Says he: “Why such an unappealing name while we have more suitable ones? Its name should be changed.” His list of better alternatives is Amboseli, Muindi Mbingu, Paul Ngei, Tsavo, Kitili Mwendwa, Syokimau or Chief Kivoi.

His contact is [email protected].