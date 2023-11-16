Nationwide blackouts: Sabotage or someone sleeping on the job?

Dark nation • Countrywide blackouts are becoming common, laments Peter John.

Save for November 11, he adds, there was another power failure less than three months ago.

“There was no proper explanation of the cause besides a simple technical hitch at JKIA after electricity was restored in some places. It’s not sabotage but somebody is sleeping on the job.”

***

Sloth • Over a month ago, W. Odhiambo says, he paid Kenya Power Sh459,000 for electricity connection to a project in Bondo Town that is still unlit.

He paid by EFT on October 2 (Ref E24512023040033).

“The money sat in a suspense account for three weeks before being wrongly receipted to someone else’s account. I’ve visited their Kisumu office five times, in vain.”

***

Long prayers • Although he has nothing against people praying to their God, Daniel Kariuki says, this should always be done appropriately.

At the end of a recent seminar on economics he attended, adds Daniel, a clergyman was asked to pray and he spent half an hour.

“And such a long prayer should only be said at the venue of a spiritual event.”

***

Lost glory • Ndumberi Trading Centre in Kiambu County, which was a vibrant township, has degenerated into a shanty village, moans Peter John.

“The security mast at Mama Ngina Vocational Centre is on during daytime but, at night, the local residents have to use torches and the mama mboga their lanterns. Can the authorities restore Ndumberi’s glory?”

***

Hard times • One of the tell-tale signs that the majority of Kenyans are doing badly economically, Mombasa resident Henry Kibett remarks, is the sharp reduction in the number of motor vehicles that one now sees on the roads.

“I’ve noticed as I go to work in the morning that traffic is down by half. I wish the government could listen to the cry of Kenyans over taxes.”

