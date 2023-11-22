Govt must not threaten people over Shif registration

Right to health • The people should not be threatened that if they fail to register for the Social Health Insurance Fund (Shif) they will be denied government services, including education and healthcare, laments Job Momanyi.

“At this rate, will police be directed not to protect him? They are entitled to those services, development and security by virtue of being taxpayers.”

***

Shif threatener • It’s shocking that Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has adopted her predecessor Mutahi Kagwe’s antics of threatening to deny government services to people who won’t sign up for the new SHIF, says James Gakuo.

“Kagwe forced Covid-19 jabs on the people and now comes this mandatory Shif. Is this a communist country? This is sheer madness!”

***

Accountability • While Kenyans are often informed about Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) shortfalls in revenue collection, G. Edward notes, they are never told about what is raised and how it’s spent.

“Like firms, national and county governments should provide clear balance sheets. Vague catch-all phrases such as loan repayment and recurrent expenditure won’t do.”

***

Maniacs • The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) should be taken to task for not doing its job well, says Diana D’Souza.

“While commemorating road accident victims is okay, it’s time to stop the reckless and maniacal driving of trucks and construction vehicles. There is also crazy driving on James Gichuru Road, right in front of the Muthangari Police Station.”

***

‘Buildingland Avenue’ • Fifth Parklands Avenue, Nairobi, used to be a nice neighbourhood where children’s laughter would often be heard, M. F. Hussein reminisces.

“Today, all you hear is the monstrous sound of heavy equipment. ‘No Construction’ signs are ignored with high-rise apartments coming up everywhere. Roads are being destroyed by heavy commercial vehicles. It’s alarming; it should be declared a crime scene.”